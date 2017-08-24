

The University of Windsor is digging through the city's history to celebrate Canada 150.

An initiative, called WE Dig History, is funded through the Windsor-Essex Community Foundation and the University.

It involves two separate projects meant to celebrate the rich history of Old Sandwich Town.

The first project is a scan-a-thon that is taking place from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday inside the Leddy library. The community is invited to share old photos and news clippings, which will be digitized and archived at the campus library.

The second project is a geophysical survey of Assumption Park, which will search for evidence of buildings that once stood in the park. It will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 23 and 24.

The co-director of the project is Maria Cioppa, a professor in the Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences at the University.

Cioppa tells CTV Windsor the initiative is designed to get the public involved in an important part of Canada's history.

“This was the site of the war of 1812,” says Cioppa. “Without Windsor-Essex, what would be different? Would there be a Canada?”

“That is why this area is important,” adds Cioppa. “That is why we think this project is important.”

For more information on the projects, visit the WE Dig project website.