One local manufacturer has a unique idea for a Father’s Day gift and it’s one that is only only available to locals.

Hiram Walker will engrave a bottle of its Wiser’s Deluxe whiskey.

“They can come to the distillery and buy a bottle of Wiser’s Deluxe, at the LCBO prices and we'll engrave it for free,” says Hiram Walker’s director of manufacturing, Neil Bishop.

But you have to buy the bottle from the factory on Riverside Drive.

They now have an LCBO outlet inside their brand centre, which is located inside the building to the far east of the property.

Bishop says engraving is a growing trend in the industry.

"We bought the etcher about a year and a half ago, and business has been picking up steadily with the etcher. If you're willing to buy our products, we're willing to engrave it for you, for free, so its been a pretty big hit."