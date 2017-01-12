

CTV Windsor





With help from the federal and provincial governments, the University of Windsor is putting $30 million towards a new Science Research and Innovation Facility.

The feds are investing $14.95 million, the province is chipping in $2.56 million and the university is contributing $12.8 million.

Officials say it will help foster the training needed for the well-paying middle-class jobs of today and tomorrow.

The funding was announced Thursday by Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development.

"This historic investment by the Government of Canada is a down payment on the government's vision to position Canada as a global centre for innovation,” says Bains. “That means making Canada a world leader in turning ideas into solutions, science into technologies, skills into middle-class jobs and start-up companies into global successes."

This new U of W state-of-the-art, energy-efficient facility will provide world-class, upgraded laboratory and collaboration spaces for leading-edge research and commercialization in the fields of materials chemistry and translational health.

“From cancer research to new materials, there is broad range of scientific expertise at the University of Windsor, and this research capacity is going to benefit greatly from this investment and will, in turn, benefit our region and country,” " says U of W president Alan Wildeman.

