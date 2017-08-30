

CTV Windsor





Windsor Public Library officials say two library branches are closed because of ‘severe flooding’ sustained during the storms experienced throughout the region.

The Budimir library at 1310 Grand Marais Road West and the Riverside library at 6305 Wyandotte Street East will be closed Wednesday through Friday.

Updates will be posted on the library web site at windsorpubliclibrary.com regarding plans to re-open.

To assist customers in the impacted areas, FRED, the WPL mobile library will be situated at the Riverside branch in the morning and at Budimir in the afternoon.

This arrangement will last for the duration of the closure.