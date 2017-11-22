

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP say two people were assaulted with bear spray while trying to stop a man from entering vehicles in Lakeshore.

Officers were called to St. Charles Street around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the two people were injured as a result of the substance being sprayed into their eyes.

When the victims began to pursue these individuals and were sprayed with what is believed to be bear spray.

Bear spray is legal in Canada for use only against attacking bears and is regulated by Health Canada and the Pest Control Products Act. Spraying people with bear spray is strictly prohibited.

Anyone with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this crime is asked to immediately contact the Lakeshore OPP at 519-728-1810.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.