

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have charged two men after a break-in at an unoccupied building under renovation on Tecumseh Road.

Officers were called to the 600 block of Tecumseh Road West on Monday at approximately 11:45 a.m. for a reported break and enter in progress.

Police say an alert citizen had called police to report that two men had entered the building.

Responding officers arrested two men within the building without incident.

Subsequent to their arrest, officers say they found numerous items consistent with commonly used break and enter tools.

Investigation revealed that the arrested men were targeting copper wire within the building.

Several electrical panels received extensive damage.

Dale Prieur, 40, from LaSalle, and Jeffrey Fletcher, 33, from Windsor, are charged with break and enter, possession of break and enter instruments.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.