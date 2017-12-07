Two men arrested after Blenheim home invasion
File Photo
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, December 7, 2017 12:44PM EST
Chatham-Kent police have arrested two men who allegedly wore masks and broke into a man’s apartment in Blenheim.
Officers were called to the apartment at Talbot Street West on Wednesday at 3:10 a.m.
Police say the victim confronted the men and a fight ensued. When the victim was able to begin defending himself, the men fled the area.
As a result, the victim suffered injuries and was later transported to Chatham-Kent Health Alliance for medical attention.
Through investigation, the two men were identified as they were known by the victim.
They were both located within six hours of the offence.
A 22-year-old Blenheim man was arrested and charged with break, enter and commit, wear disguise with intent, aggravated assault, robbery and possession of a prohibited weapon.
An 18-year-old Blenheim man was arrested and charged with break, enter and commit, wear disguise with intent, aggravated assault and robbery.
The men were transported to Chatham-Kent Police Service Headquarters and remanded until Thursday.