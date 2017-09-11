

Two people in Windsor-Essex have died from the West Nile virus.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says it has received two separate reports of death attributed to the virus within the last week.

No information has been released about the identity of the victims, but CTV News has learned they were both elderly. Infants and seniors are considered most at risk due to lowered immune systems.

The health unit says so far this year, 11 cases of West Nile have been reported. It also says 29 mosquito pools in the area have tested positive for West Nile.

“We think this is a really bad season for the mosquitoes and especially West Nile,” says Dr. Wajid Ahmed, the Acting Medical Officer of Health.

The health unit is using the deaths as a notice to the public that West Nile continues to be a risk until the area experiences temperatures below freezing.

“We want people to be more aware and protect themselves when they're enjoying the outdoors," says Dr. Ahmed.

Most people with the virus never develop symptoms and will not know that they have the virus. Approximately 25 per cent of the people develop West Nile fever. A small number of people, less than one per cent, develop severe neuro-invasive disease. No deaths related to the West Nile virus have been reported since 2012.

The health unit also reminds residents to continue to protect themselves, as certain types of mosquitoes spread the virus, a potentially serious infection to humans.

Area residents should eliminate any standing water around their home and property and take personal protective measures to avoid mosquito bites.

Individuals can protect themselves from mosquito bites in several ways.

Use insect repellents that contain DEET, Icaridin or other approved ingredients on clothing as well as exposed skins. Always read and follow label directions.

Wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and a hat when outdoors. Light-coloured clothing is best as mosquitoes tend to be attracted to dark colours.

Limit the time you spend outdoors at dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes are most active.

Make sure that door and window screens fit securely and are free of holes.

The health unit, along with each municipality, will continue to monitor for West Nile Virus activity for the remainder of the season.

For more information on West Nile Virus, please visit our WNV page.