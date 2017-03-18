Featured
Truck driver in serious condition after vehicle plunges into deep ditch
Chatham-Kent police
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, March 18, 2017 1:22PM EDT
A 21-year-old man is in serious condition following a crash near Erieau Friday night.
Chatham-Kent police were called to Erie Shore Drive around 11 p.m. about a pickup truck in a deep drainage ditch.
Police say the man was driving the truck eastbound when he failed to negotiate a bend in the road at Bisnett Line and hit the ditch, causing significant damage.
Two passengers in the vehicle were able to escape from the truck and call for help. The passengers had non-life threatening injuries.
Emergency personnel had to extricate the driver, who was transported to hospital in Chatham-Kent and later transferred to Windsor.
The investigation continues.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.