

CTV Windsor





A 21-year-old man is in serious condition following a crash near Erieau Friday night.

Chatham-Kent police were called to Erie Shore Drive around 11 p.m. about a pickup truck in a deep drainage ditch.

Police say the man was driving the truck eastbound when he failed to negotiate a bend in the road at Bisnett Line and hit the ditch, causing significant damage.

Two passengers in the vehicle were able to escape from the truck and call for help. The passengers had non-life threatening injuries.

Emergency personnel had to extricate the driver, who was transported to hospital in Chatham-Kent and later transferred to Windsor.

The investigation continues.