Over 1,300 participants took part in the Terry Fox Run in Tecumseh.

The 37th annual event took place at Green Acres Optimist Park.

Last year, the Tecumseh run raised over $93,000. Organizers say this year they raised over $100,000.

Since 2005, the local event has raised over $700,000.

Cancer survivor Allison Charko had more than 100 people on her team and she is thankful for the support.