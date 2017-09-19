

CTV Windsor





The Town of Tecumseh is planning more work on its sewers to help prevent water in sanitary lines from backing up into people's homes.

Residents in the town have now experienced two major rain events in the last year, at the end of September a year ago and the record-breaking rainfall at the end of August.

The town wants to separate storm water from entering sanitary lines.

Public Works director Dan Piesic says the town has obtained nearly $4 million in provincial and federal grants.

He adds the money will help locate foundation drains on older properties and pay for new lines to direct storm water into the appropriate system.

Since 2009, Piesic notes the town has spent a total $20 million to upgrade its sewer system as part of a 10 year plan.