

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are looking for more witnesses after a crash involving a reported stolen motorcycle on Tecumseh Road.

Officers responded to the collision on Arthur Road at Tecumseh Road East on Friday around 9 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a motorcycle with extensive damage at the scene, along with the involved SUV.

The alleged driver of the motorcycle was transported to hospital via ambulance with serious injuries.

A nearby resident said the motorcycle driver was lying on his stomach, face down on the road and not responding.

"Luckily he had a thick helmet on because his shield off his helmet totally cracked and flew off. There were pieces all over Tecumseh Road," said Danielle Hebert.

The driver of the SUV and passenger remained on scene and did not receive any injuries.

Investigators determined that the involved motorcycle had been reported stolen to Windsor police on May 25, 2016.

Investigators from the Windsor Police Service Accident Reconstruction Unit, as well as the Forensic Identification Unit, attended and processed the scene.

The matter remains under investigation.

Investigators are requesting that any witnesses who did not have the opportunity to speak with officers at the scene contact police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.