Frustrated tenants at an Olde Sandwiche Towne apartment are looking for answers and a new place to live after their building was condemned.

A handful of tenants at the building at 3179 Sandwich Street, which houses Billie’s Place Pub and Eatery on the main level, have until tomorrow to get out.

Amanda Johnston and Adam Arsenault received notice on Sunday.

“It's the middle of winter,” says Johnston. “It just snowed. We were out in the cold moving (stuff) to the garbage bin, crying, cause that's our life."

A City of Windsor notice on their door indicates the building is structurally inadequate. They have until Thursday at noon to vacate.

That means Johnston’s job at Billie's place downstairs is also gone.

“We want help,” says Johnston. “We have no one else to go to."

The couple lives in one of four upper unit apartments with their three-year-old daughter. They spent the last of their money sending her to live with family in Essex.

All building tenants were provided written notice that their leases were terminated immediately, from the property owner, listed as R. Meretsky.

Lawyer Jay Strosberg represents the owner.

“I just need Jay Strosberg to know that I have nothing,” says Johnston. “Help me, because you're the only one that can."

The letter also states arrangements have been made to put tenants up at the nearby Travellers Choice hotel, accommodations Johnston and other tenants believe are insufficient.

Strosberg replied via email stating: "The owner has no obligation to provide any alternate accommodations for the residential tenants. However, the owner recognizes that this is a very difficult situation and made a decision to provide short-term accommodations because it is the right thing to do."

Johnston contests she also deserves half of last month's rent returned and is willing to go to court to get it back.

Strosberg says whoever has paid for the last month of rent and who is not in arrears will be refunded.

The future of the building is not known.