WINDSOR, ONT. -- A cutting blade injury resulted in a $40,000 fine for a Harrow company, according to the Ministry of Labour.

Amer-Can Investments Inc., a carrying on business in partnership with C & C Canadian Holdings Inc., was convicted on Nov. 20.

The business manufactures wire mesh, conveyor guarding, custom guarding, security fencing and power coating for residential, industrial and commercial uses.

The MOL report said a worker was injured after coming into contact with a cutting blade, which should have been equipped with a guard to prevent injury as required by law on Oct. 29, 2018.

“While trying to unjam the metal sheet on this occasion, the worker inadvertently activated the foot control pedal which cycles the shear press, and came in contact with the shear blade,” said the court bulletin. “The injury required surgery.”

After a guilty plea, Amer-Can Investments was fined $40,000 in provincial offences court in Windsor by Justice Susan Hoffman.

The court also imposed a 25 per cent victim fine surcharge as required by the Provincial Offences Act.