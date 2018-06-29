

CTV Windsor





Parade spectators take note, there’s a new route for this year’s Canada Day parade in Windsor.

The parade will run down Ouellette Avenue, starting at Giles Boulevard and going north until Pitt Street.

It’s scheduled to start at 11 a.m.

Motorists are reminded that Ouellette Avenue from Tecumseh Road to Giles Boulevard will be closed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Ouellette Avenue from Giles Boulevard to Pitt Street will be closed from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

City officials say no spectators will be permitted from Elliot Street to Wyandotte Street due to construction. This is also a no-play zone for bands taking part in the parade.

Drivers and residents who live in the downtown area are asked to be prepared for the closures and have an alternate plan in place.