

CTV Windsor





Before the next phase of the Highway 3 expansion project begins, some residents in Essex County are voicing concerns.

Danny Kabernick of Oldcastle lives along Highway 3 where double lanes already exist.

“I want people to realize it needs to be done properly and not in a rush," says Kabernick.

Phase 3 of the Windsor to Leamington widening project will see four lanes through the Town of Essex to Cameron Side Road.

“I’m not denying it shouldn't be done,” says Kabernick. “I'm just saying it should be done properly and not the way it was done down here."

He claims to have seen a litany of problems since four lanes were built near his home.

Kabernick tells CTV News property values have dropped, drainage problems occur and accidents persist.

“They need to look at all the flooding issues, they need to look at their houses, where they're located what they're doing and how they're sound proofing because once they make that decision they can't reverse it," he says.

Some other Highway 3 travelers share the same concern, saying they feel the first two expansion phases were rushed.

Essex County warden Tom Bain says county engineers and provincial officials are looking at other recent road projects to ensure proper procedures are followed when the work begins, possibly in the spring.

“I mean these things are all taken into account and I’m confident it will be done properly," says Bain

CTV News did reach out to the ministry of transportation for a start date for the project, we are still awaiting word on when that will take place.