Single vehicle collision claims life of Leamington man
File photo of an Essex County OPP vehicle, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2012. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
Published Friday, December 23, 2016 9:02AM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 23, 2016 10:00AM EST
A single vehicle crash on Essex County Road 31 has claimed the life of a 53-year-old Leamington man.
OPP say a passing motorist observed a black Dodge pickup in a ditch on County Rd 31, between Road 3 and Highway 3 in Kingsville at about 6:10 p.m. Thursday.
According to the witness, the lone male driver appeared to be unconscious.
Windsor Essex Emergency Medical Services and Kingsville Fire Department responded to the scene and attended to the driver, who was transported to an area hospital in critical conditon.
He was pronounced dead a short time later.
No name has been released.
The investigation continues.
