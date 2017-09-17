

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are searching for two-men involved in an armed-robbery using a "noxious gas" and a "suspected shotgun" at a Shoppers Drug Mart on the corner of Tecumseh Rd. E and Howard Ave.

The incident was reported just before 5pm Saturday. Windsor police, Windsor Fire and Rescue, and Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Services treated customers and employees exposed to the gas.

Police report the men entered the rear of the building with their faces concealed. They then stole an undisclosed quantity of narcotics from the pharmacy.

The first suspect then unloaded what is believed to be bear-spray when a customer attempted to block their escape. The men then exited through the rear entrance and fled the scene in a newer-model Ford F-150 pick-up truck.

The first man is described as white, bald, with a heavy build. He was last seen wearing a grey baggy sweatshirt with white t-shirt underneath, blue pants, white running shoes, and a black balaclava covering his face.

Police say he was in possession of what's believed to be bear-spray.

The second man is described as white, with brown hair, and a medium build. He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweat shirt with orange traffic vest on top, blue jeans, with a black gas-mask covering his face.

The second-man was believed to be carrying a shotgun.

Both men are considered armed and dangerous, police say anyone who sees them or their truck should should stay away and call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830,