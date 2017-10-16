

Pro Bono Students Canada’s Windsor Law Chapter will launch their annual “Only Yes Means Yes” sexual consent workshop series to University of Windsor students on various floors throughout their respective residences.

It is the first time in the history of the program that the workshop will be delivered directly to students on campus and within their residences.

“Only Yes Means Yes” is an hour-long workshop that aims to help high-school students and young adults throughout the Windsor community gain a comprehensive and modern understanding of both their legal rights and obligations with regards to sexual consent and other issues arising out of intimate relationships and adulthood generally.

It is led by current law students from the University of Windsor, and under the supervision of workshop facilitators from Windsor’s Women’s Legal Education and Action Fund (LEAF).

Students in the workshop will be put through a series of interactive activities and discussion questions that are designed to prompt debate and spark meaningful discourse pertaining to sexual consent and violence in intimate relationships.

PBSC volunteers are delivering an updated sexual education workshop that better reflects the unique issues which young adults and teens face as they navigate their way through adulthood in the 21st century.

Here are the dates, times and locations of the workshops:

University of Windsor (Residences) (October 16th-19th 2017)

1) Monday, October 16th 2017

8:00pm at Laurier Hall in the first floor lounge. Open to all students.

10:00pm at the Cartier Hall Atrium – Open to all students

2) Tuesday, October 17th, 2017

Macdonald Hall, in the Lancer Lounge

8:00pm – Floors 1, 2, 3, 4

9:00pm – Floors 5, 6, 7

10:00pm – Floors 8, 9, 10

3) Wednesday, October 18th, 2017

Alumni Hall, MacPherson Lounge

8:00pm – 1st Floor North

9:00pm – 2nd Floor North

10:00pm – 3rd floor north

4) Thursday, October 19th, 2017

Alumni Hall, MacPherson Lounge

8:00pm – 1st Floor South

9:00pm – 2nd Floor South

10:00pm – 3rd Floor South

Windsor High School / Community Dates (November 9th-23rd 2017)

1) November 9th, 2017

Riverside Secondary School (10:00am-11:00am)

Contact: Christine Johnson 519-948-4116 (ext 31116)

Obtain Permission: Christine.j.jjohnston@publicboard.ca

2) November 10th, 2017

Riverside Secondary School (11:45am-1:00pm and 1:05pm-2:20pm)

Contact: Christine Johnson 519-948-4116 (ext 31116),

Obtain Permission Christine.j.jjohnston@publicboard.ca

3) Monday, November 13th, 2017

Windsor Youth Centre (WYC) (7:30pm)

Contact: Ashley Marchand, (226) 344-2434

ashley@thewindsoryouthcentre.org

4) Tuesday November 14th, 2017

Public Alternative Secondary School (11:45am-12:45pm)

284 Cameron Ave

Contact: Nicole Gagnon, 519-253-5006 ext. 11022,

Obtain Permission: nicole.gagnon@publicboard.ca

5) Monday, November 20th, 2017

Sandwich Secondary School (1:00pm-2:00pm)

7050 Malden Rd, LaSalle

Contact: Lisa LeFaive,

Obtain Permission: Lisa.LeFaive@publicboard.ca

6) Thursday, November 23rd, 2017

General Amherst High School (Room 224: Period 2, 9:45am-11:00am and Period 4 1:05pm-2:20pm)

Contact: Mike Balogh

Obtain Permission: michael.balogh@publicboard.ca, Cell 519-259-3889