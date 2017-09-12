

CTV Windsor





The first of several ward meetings in the City of Windsor begins Tuesday night.

The first meeting is in Ward 1 with councillor Fred Francis. It begins at 6:30 p.m. at the South Windsor Recreation Complex on Pulford Road.

Residents are invited to attend the meetings to share ideas on neighbourhood issues.

City administration will also be on hand to answer questions on different issues.

Flooding is expected to be a popular topic. As of Monday morning, the city said it had received 6,008 reports of basement flooding both online and over the telephone.

More than 200 millimetres of rain fell on Windsor and the surrounding areas over a 24-hour period on Aug. 29, washing out major streets and letting water into basements across the city.

2017 ward meetings will be held as follows:

Ward 1 – Councillor Fred Francis

South Windsor Recreation Complex - Sports Gym, 2555 Pulford Road

Tuesday, September 12, 2017 – 6:30pm – 8:30pm

Ward 6 – Councillor Jo-Anne Gignac

WFCU Centre – Collavino Hall, 8787 McHugh Street

Thursday, September 14, 2017 – 6:30pm – 8:30pm

Ward 5 – Councillor Ed Sleiman

Constable John Atkinson Memorial Community Centre, 4270 Alice Street

Tuesday, September 19, 2017 – 6:30pm – 8:30pm

Ward 9 – Councillor Hilary Payne

Roseland Public School, 620 Cabana Road East

Wednesday, September 27, 2017 – 7:00pm – 9:00pm

Ward 3 – Councillor Rino Bortolin

Windsor Public Library – Central Branch (Main Floor), 850 Ouellette Avenue

Thursday, September 28, 2017 – 6:30pm – 8:30pm

Ward 2 – Councillor John Elliott

Mackenzie Hall, 3277 Sandwich Street West

Tuesday, October 3, 2017 – 6:30pm – 8:30pm

Ward 7 – Councillor Irek Kusmierczyk

Forest Glade Arena – Siro Martinello Auditorium, 3205 Forest Glade Drive

Thursday, October 5, 2017 – 6:30pm – 8:30pm

Ward 10 – Councillor Paul Borrelli

Fogolar Furlan Windsor – Windsor Hall South, 1800 North Service Road (E.C. Row)

Wednesday, October 11, 2017 – 6:30pm – 8:30pm

Ward 4 – Councillor Chris Holt

Windsor Public Library – W.F. Chisholm Branch (Optimist Community Centre), 1075 Ypres Avenue

Tuesday, October 24, 2017 – 6:30pm – 8:30pm

Ward 8 – Councillor Bill Marra

St. Theresa Church Hall, 1991 Norman Road

Thursday, October 26, 2017 – 6:30pm – 8:30pm