Residents invited to share ideas at ward meetings
Ward map of Windsor, Ont. (Courtesy City of Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, September 12, 2017 10:26AM EDT
The first of several ward meetings in the City of Windsor begins Tuesday night.
The first meeting is in Ward 1 with councillor Fred Francis. It begins at 6:30 p.m. at the South Windsor Recreation Complex on Pulford Road.
Residents are invited to attend the meetings to share ideas on neighbourhood issues.
City administration will also be on hand to answer questions on different issues.
Flooding is expected to be a popular topic. As of Monday morning, the city said it had received 6,008 reports of basement flooding both online and over the telephone.
More than 200 millimetres of rain fell on Windsor and the surrounding areas over a 24-hour period on Aug. 29, washing out major streets and letting water into basements across the city.
2017 ward meetings will be held as follows:
Ward 1 – Councillor Fred Francis
South Windsor Recreation Complex - Sports Gym, 2555 Pulford Road
Tuesday, September 12, 2017 – 6:30pm – 8:30pm
Ward 6 – Councillor Jo-Anne Gignac
WFCU Centre – Collavino Hall, 8787 McHugh Street
Thursday, September 14, 2017 – 6:30pm – 8:30pm
Ward 5 – Councillor Ed Sleiman
Constable John Atkinson Memorial Community Centre, 4270 Alice Street
Tuesday, September 19, 2017 – 6:30pm – 8:30pm
Ward 9 – Councillor Hilary Payne
Roseland Public School, 620 Cabana Road East
Wednesday, September 27, 2017 – 7:00pm – 9:00pm
Ward 3 – Councillor Rino Bortolin
Windsor Public Library – Central Branch (Main Floor), 850 Ouellette Avenue
Thursday, September 28, 2017 – 6:30pm – 8:30pm
Ward 2 – Councillor John Elliott
Mackenzie Hall, 3277 Sandwich Street West
Tuesday, October 3, 2017 – 6:30pm – 8:30pm
Ward 7 – Councillor Irek Kusmierczyk
Forest Glade Arena – Siro Martinello Auditorium, 3205 Forest Glade Drive
Thursday, October 5, 2017 – 6:30pm – 8:30pm
Ward 10 – Councillor Paul Borrelli
Fogolar Furlan Windsor – Windsor Hall South, 1800 North Service Road (E.C. Row)
Wednesday, October 11, 2017 – 6:30pm – 8:30pm
Ward 4 – Councillor Chris Holt
Windsor Public Library – W.F. Chisholm Branch (Optimist Community Centre), 1075 Ypres Avenue
Tuesday, October 24, 2017 – 6:30pm – 8:30pm
Ward 8 – Councillor Bill Marra
St. Theresa Church Hall, 1991 Norman Road
Thursday, October 26, 2017 – 6:30pm – 8:30pm