WINDSOR -- A Windsor pawn shop owner is upset after he says a stolen front loader crashed into his store.

Windsor police were called to Avenue Swap Shop and Sell at 5876 Tecumseh Rd E at 2:25 a.m. Thursday.

Craig, the owner who doesn’t want his last name released, says surveillance video shows at least three people enter the business for a brief time after they smashed into the building around 2 a.m.

He says it is unclear what, if anything, was stolen.

Damage to the building is estimated at $30,000 to $50,000.

Officers, along with a canine unit, searched the business and surrounding area for suspects. Police believe the suspects fled the area before officers arrived.

Police say the front end loader used in the incident was determined to have been stolen from the area of Walker Road and Richmond Road.

Through investigation, the equipment is believed to have travelled south on Walker Road after being stolen.

Police are appealing for witnesses who may have seen or possess surveillance video of the front loader driving along Tecumseh Road.