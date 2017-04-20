

CTV Windsor





Windsor police say a resident found a hand grenade in an alley.

Patrol officers responded to the 300 block of Pierre Avenue on Wednesday shortly after 3 p.m. after an alert citizen called to report a found hand grenade.

Responding officers viewed the item, and an officer from the Explosive Disposal Unit attended the scene.

Investigation revealed that the grenade was inert, and posed no risk to the community.

The item was then removed for safe disposal.

No foul play is suspected.

The Windsor Police Service would like to remind the public that if anyone was to locate any suspected weapon or explosive device, to not touch the item, and to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.