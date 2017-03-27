Featured
RCMP holding recruiting event in Windsor
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, March 27, 2017 1:20PM EDT
If you're looking for a career in policing, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police force is hiring.
The RCMP is having a recruiting event in Windsor this week.
Career presentations will be held at Windsor City Hall, Suite 302, on Thursday at 12:30 p.m.
More information about basic requirements, recruiting process and salary is on their website.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Windsor
- Higher Limits owner excited to hear pot legalization reports
- Windsor fundraising gala hopes to reunite Syrian refugee families
- Man brandishes knife during purse snatching on Wyandotte: Windsor police
- Windsor man arrested related to Erie Street pharmacy robbery
- Two men face impaired driving charges after crashes in Chatham-Kent