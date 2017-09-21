

CTV Windsor





The group Parents of Adult Children with Disabilities Windsor/Essex is hosting a rally to protest lack of services and support.

Adults with developmental disabilities, along with their parents, friends and family will rally at the Ministry of Community and Social Services office at 270 Erie St. E on Friday from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The “Nowhere to Turn Rally” is being organized by hosted by PAD and the Ontario Federation of Adults with Developmental Disabilities.

The group says the government has failed adults with developmental disabilities. To get a room in a supported living group home it's a 25-year long waitlist, the longest in the country.

Organizers say this means homeless shelters and nursing homes are full of people with developmental disabilities and some are transient and homeless, vulnerable and living on the streets.

Another concern is 95 per cent of adults with developmental disabilities are unemployed because this government has not committed to an inclusive job strategy.

Adults that are able to get on Disability Assistance (Ontario Disability Support Program) are limited to a maximum monthly allowance of $1128, says the group.

PAD says there should be no waitlist, childhood services and supports should be streamlined, not stopped at age 18 leaving adults with developmental disabilities and their families with "Nowhere to Turn" for up to four to five years.