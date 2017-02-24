

CTV Windsor





The Ontario Energy Board is holding a public meeting on a proposed rate increase for ELK Energy.

The electrical carrier to parts of Essex County wants to add another $3.50 to the monthly bill.

If approved, the increase would go into effect on May 1, for five years.

The OEB is hoping to hear from consumers about the rate and decision making process.

The meeting is scheduled at the Essex Centre sports complex starting 6:30 Thursday evening.

In a separate OEB application, Union Gas is looking to add another $3 to $5 on monthly bills.

The company is predicting the price of natural gas will rise in April.