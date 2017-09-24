

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent police are alerting the public about break-ins to vehicles in the River Line area.

Police were called to River Line and Communication Road in Chatham about 6 a.m. Sunday to a report of a suspicious male walking in the area.

Officers located the male walking on Park Avenue East. Police say the male was found to be in possession of property stolen from a car parked on River Line.

A 21-year-old Chatham man was arrested for theft under $5,000, possession of stolen property under $5,000 and breach of probation.

Police believe that other vehicles in the area of River Line may have been entered overnight. Any victims are asked contact Constable Destiny Pailey at destinyp@chatham-kent.ca .