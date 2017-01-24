Featured
OPP seek owner after dog bites 13-year-old girl in Cottam
File photo of an Essex County OPP vehicle, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2012. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, January 24, 2017 9:33AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 24, 2017 9:51AM EST
Essex County OPP officers want to speak with a dog owner, after a 13-year-old girl was bitten in the leg.
On Saturday at 2:10 p.m., members of the Kingsville Detachment were dispatched to a dog bite call that occurred at the corner of Francis and Clark Street in Cottam.
The 13-year-old girl was walking with her friend when they passed by two individuals walking three dogs.
The man is described as being in his 30’s and the girl was described as being 10 to 11 years of age.
Police say one of the dogs broke free and ran up behind the 13-year-old girl and bit her twice in the back of her leg.
Upon returning home, the girl realized that the dog had punctured her skin and she was bleeding. She was brought to a local clinic and received medical treatment for the wounds.
The dog is described as a light brown dachshund. The other dogs are described as a medium height white dog with curly hair and the other as “a little dog”.
If any person has information regarding this incident or of the identity of the persons involved, they are asked to contact the OPP Kingsville Detachment at 519-733-2345.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
Windsor Weather Change city
4 °CLight rainMore Windsor and area weather
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Popular Stories
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8