Essex County OPP officers want to speak with a dog owner, after a 13-year-old girl was bitten in the leg.

On Saturday at 2:10 p.m., members of the Kingsville Detachment were dispatched to a dog bite call that occurred at the corner of Francis and Clark Street in Cottam.

The 13-year-old girl was walking with her friend when they passed by two individuals walking three dogs.

The man is described as being in his 30’s and the girl was described as being 10 to 11 years of age.

Police say one of the dogs broke free and ran up behind the 13-year-old girl and bit her twice in the back of her leg.

Upon returning home, the girl realized that the dog had punctured her skin and she was bleeding. She was brought to a local clinic and received medical treatment for the wounds.

The dog is described as a light brown dachshund. The other dogs are described as a medium height white dog with curly hair and the other as “a little dog”.

If any person has information regarding this incident or of the identity of the persons involved, they are asked to contact the OPP Kingsville Detachment at 519-733-2345.