A Wallaceburg man is charged with assault causing bodily harm after a physical altercation with the father of the man's girlfriend.

Police were called to a residence in Wallaceburg around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

They say the man and his girlfriend’s father became involved in a verbal argument that escalated.

The man allegedly assaulted the father and he suffered injuries and had to be taken to hospital for treatment.

A 29-year-old Wallaceburg man was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm.