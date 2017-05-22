Featured
One man injured after argument turns violent in Wallaceburg
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, May 22, 2017 12:49PM EDT
A Wallaceburg man is charged with assault causing bodily harm after a physical altercation with the father of the man's girlfriend.
Police were called to a residence in Wallaceburg around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.
They say the man and his girlfriend’s father became involved in a verbal argument that escalated.
The man allegedly assaulted the father and he suffered injuries and had to be taken to hospital for treatment.
A 29-year-old Wallaceburg man was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm.
