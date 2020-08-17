WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 54-year-old Chatham man has been arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted a boy 31 years ago.

Police say the man allegedly sexual assaulted a 9-year-old boy in 1989.

In May 2020, police received information of the offence and conducted an investigation in the matter.

On Friday morning, the man went to the Chatham-Kent Police Service headquarters, where he turned himself in.

He was arrested for sexual assault and sexual interference. He has been released from custody pending a future court date.