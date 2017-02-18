Featured
Off-duty OPP officer helps arrest a suspected impaired driver
An off-duty OPP officer assisted in the arrest of a suspected impaired driver on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017.
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, February 18, 2017 11:33AM EST
An off-duty OPP officer's commute to work was interrupted by an impaired driver.
The officer observed a vehicle driving erratically in the area of Amy Croft Drive and Commercial Boulevard in Lakeshore. He contacted the OPP Communications Centre to alert officers and then continued to follow the vehicle from a safe distance.
Uniformed officers stopped the vehicle near the intersection of Patillo Road and Silver Creek Industrial Road. Police say the driver and lone occupant of the white Chevrolet showed signs of impairment and was arrested.
The 20-year-old Lakeshore man was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and driving a motor vehicle with more 80 milligrams of alcohol in the blood. In addition, his driver's licence was suspended and his vehicle impounded.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Windsor
- Windsor Islamic Association in Quebec to support victims of mosque shooting
- Crews battle a stubborn fire at Windsor's Nemak plant for hours
- Off-duty OPP officer helps arrest a suspected impaired driver
- Lambton Kent School Board considers consolidating and relocating programs
- Blown truck tire closed westbound 401 in Chatham-Kent