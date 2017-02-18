

An off-duty OPP officer's commute to work was interrupted by an impaired driver.

The officer observed a vehicle driving erratically in the area of Amy Croft Drive and Commercial Boulevard in Lakeshore. He contacted the OPP Communications Centre to alert officers and then continued to follow the vehicle from a safe distance.

Uniformed officers stopped the vehicle near the intersection of Patillo Road and Silver Creek Industrial Road. Police say the driver and lone occupant of the white Chevrolet showed signs of impairment and was arrested.

The 20-year-old Lakeshore man was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and driving a motor vehicle with more 80 milligrams of alcohol in the blood. In addition, his driver's licence was suspended and his vehicle impounded.