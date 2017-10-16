

A new 3.5 kilometre off-road cycling and walking path is now open to the public in Tecumseh.

The Mayor of Tecumseh, Gary McNamara, joined members of Rotary Club of Windsor (1918), Warden Tom Bain of Essex, LaSalle Mayor Ken Antaya and CWATS to open the new Rotary (1918) Centennial Hub on Saturday. It connects trails in Tecumseh and LaSalle as well as the Greenway, the Rt. Hon. Herb Gray Parkway Trail and the Trans Canada Trail.

“We are proud to be a part of the team that made this Hub possible and we hope that all trail users enjoy the increased connections to our neighbours” says McNamara.

The $1 million project received $325,000 through the Ontario Municipal Cycling Infrastructure program, $225,000 from the Rotary Club of Windsor, and contributions from the Trans Canada Trail Foundation and Arbor Memorial.

The Town of Tecumseh and the Essex Region Conservation Authority worked together to secure the land and required permits, undertake engineering and construct the trail.

Provincial officials say building more cycling infrastructure increases safety for cyclists and makes cycling more comfortable and appealing for daily commutes and other frequent trips.

“This new path will now connect you with other cycling trails in this region, making cycling safer and more easily accessible for locals and tourists alike.” says Steven Del Duca, the Minister of Transportation. “We are committed to continue working together with our local municipalities and the cycling community to build the infrastructure that will make Ontario a cycling leader in North America."

“This hub truly turns our vision of a community connected by trails into a reality, and helps enrich our region as the place for life” adds Susan Stockwell Andrews, the President of the Essex Region Conservation Foundation.

The provincial government says making it it safer and easier to cycle in Ontario is part of their plan to create jobs, grow the economy and help people in their everyday lives.