Featured
New blackjack jackpot available at Caesars Windsor
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, December 22, 2016 4:05PM EST
Management at Caesars Windsor say they’re raising the ante for area casinos by offering a new jackpot at the card table.
Caesars is offering a Super-4 Progressive jackpot for blackjack players.
It's a side-bet for players, who can link to other tables.
Casino spokesperson Susan Tomkins says the pot starts at $50,000, and continues to grow until there is a winner.
Tomkins adds Caesars is the only casino in the Windsor-Detroit area to offer this type of jackpot, which she hopes will attract more players.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.