

CTV Windsor





Management at Caesars Windsor say they’re raising the ante for area casinos by offering a new jackpot at the card table.

Caesars is offering a Super-4 Progressive jackpot for blackjack players.

It's a side-bet for players, who can link to other tables.

Casino spokesperson Susan Tomkins says the pot starts at $50,000, and continues to grow until there is a winner.

Tomkins adds Caesars is the only casino in the Windsor-Detroit area to offer this type of jackpot, which she hopes will attract more players.