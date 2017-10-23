

CTV Windsor





Windsor Regional Hospital will benefit from the provincial government announcement of additional beds for hospitals and homecare across Ontario.

Health Minister Dr. Eric Hoskins announced Monday the government is committing $140-million to pay for more than 2,000 additional hospital bed spaces to accommodate an overflow of patients for the upcoming flu season.

$1.5-million of that announcement will go to Windsor Regional Hospital.

President and CEO David Musyj says that will mean an additional 20 beds for the Met and Ouellette campuses from November until the end of March.

He notes they had as many as 60 patients without beds during the height of flu season last year.

Musyj tells CTV Windsor the new beds will compliment significant investments being made with the Erie St. Clair LHIN that will see 24 more beds across the region.

But he adds there will also be more home care spaces made available.

“We’re going to have the opportunity to fund 113 more equivalent bed placements where CCAC and Assisted Living can help people stay at home, or once people leave the hospital, to be at home rather than stay in the hospital” says Musyj.

