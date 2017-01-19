

The most popular titles checked out at Windsor Public Library last year were DVDs, with Minions topping the list.

The Minions DVD had 616 checkouts, followed by Star Wars: The Force Awakens with 601 and Bridge of Spies at 593.

Circulation figures show that out of 1,116,002 items circulated, 182,274 were in electronic format.

As for most popular Adult Fiction - Cross Justice by James Patterson was first with 389 checkouts. Coming in at No. 2 was 15th Affair by Maxine Paetro and James Patterson with 385, followed by Rogue Lawyer by John Grisham at 364 .

The Life-Changing Magic Of Tidying Up by Marie Kond, topped the Adult Non-Fiction list with 100 checkouts. This was followed by Complete EnglishSmart (92), a workbook for developing and improving English language skills and The Oxford picture dictionary – English/Arabic and Arabic/English (87).

“Windsor Public Library has a long history of ensuring the community has access to the appropriate language resources to support reading, writing and numeracy skills,” says CEO Kitty Pope.” WPL made a concerted effort to ensure Syrian refugees coming to our community had language materials to help them assimilate into our community.”

After hearing that two language resource titles placed in the top three on the Adult Non-Fiction list, Pope said “It is gratifying that our decision to purchase additional Arabic language materials directly benefitted refugees who now call Windsor home.”

The top three eBook downloads were: This Is Where It Ends by Marieke Nijkamp (107); All Dressed in White by Mary Higgins Clark (78); and About Face by Fern Michaels (49).

Popular juvenile fiction included: Pokemon (376); followed by Fullmetal alchemist (368) and Amulet (352).

At the top of the non-fiction list was Harry Potter and the cursed child. The Official Script Book by J.K. Rowling (242), followed by Smile by Raina Telgemeier (150) and SkillSmart (115).

The Young Adult category saw The Siren by Kiera Cass (86) leading the way; The 5th Wave by Rick Yancey (85) and The Fault in our Stars by John Green (83) placed second and third.

In the Picture Book category five-minute Frozen stories (154) placed first; Pete the cat: I love my white shoes (151) by Eric Litwin and Pete the cat and the bedtime blues (110) by James and Kim Dean were also popular.