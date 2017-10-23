

CTV Windsor





A 35-year-old Windsor man has been charged after a ‘consensual’ backyard wrestling match resulted in a man being rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Officers were called to a house in the 200 block of Elm Street on Saturday at about 6 a.m. for a man that was involved in a wrestling match and was now vital signs absent.

Paramedics were performing life saving measures on the victim when officers arrived.

A man was placed under arrest and the victim was transported to hospital for treatment. There was also a witness who observed the altercation.

Investigation revealed that two men in their 30's, who are known to each other, decided to engage in a consensual wrestling match in the rear yard.

Police say during the encounter, one of the men placed the other in a choke hold which caused the victim to lose consciousness. They realized that the victim was vital signs absent, began CPR and called for the ambulance.

Officers placed a man under arrest without incident.

The victim remains in hospital in critical condition.

Darcey Woodrich, 35, from Windsor is charged with aggravated assault.

The Major Crimes Branch is actively investigating this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.