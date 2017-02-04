

CTV Windsor





A Leamington greenhouse operator says his natural gas bill has risen dramatically under Ontario's new cap and trade program.

Jamie Diniro of Diniro Farms says his December bill was $19,000, compared to his January bill of $41,000. It' an expense that could push him stateside, he says.



Diniro says at this rate, he will be paying $200,000 more each year for natural gas and if it continues, he'll have to sell and move to Ohio or Illinois.

"We're not getting the money for our product, so how are we supposed to pay for this when you're going up against the global market - the United States burning coal? We cannot compete," he says.