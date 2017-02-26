

CTV Windsor





Members of Unifor Local 195 voted on Sunday to reject the tentative agreement with Jamieson Labs.

The vote was 57 per cent against the offer, which means 240 workers are now on strike.

A last-minute deal had been reached between Unifor with Jamieson Laboratories but has now been rejected in the ratification vote.

Union president Gerry Farnham had earlier said he was confident the tentative agreement would sit well with members.

No details of the tentative agreement had been released.

"The membership feels that the employer is making a lof of money and feel that they deserve more," says Local 195 President Gerry Farnham.

"We're going to setup the proper protocals and the strike captains and so on. We'll be picketing around the clock, and we'll take it from there."

The workers’ last contract expired on Wednesdsay, Feb. 22.

Jamieson is a manufacturer of natural health products. The company had not responded to a request for comment.