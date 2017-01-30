

CTV Windsor





The Iraqi Ambassador to Canada says U-S President Donald Trump‘s new immigration policy will do more harm than good.

Abdul Kareem Kaab tells CTV News the executive order “is a message of hatred.”

The Ambassador is in Windsor to speak to the local Iraqi community and students at St. Clair College and the University of Windsor.

Kaab feels Trump’s controversial order will have further repercussions.

“It has very negative effects on safety and security of the world itself” says Kaab.

The order bans Syrian refugees from entering the U-S indefinitely, and puts a 120-day stop on all other refugees.

It issues a 90-day ban on nearly all travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries – Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

But others feel Trump’s executive order has nothing to do with religion.

Raheel Raza, the President of the group “Muslims Facing Tomorrow,” says every country has a right to protect its borders.

“I think that North American Muslims both in Canada and the US should embrace this idea” says Raza. “They should be part of the solution and not part of the problem.”

Border authorities at both the Windsor Detroit Tunnel and at the Ambassador bridge say there were no unusual delays on Monday.

But Remy Boulbol, a Muslim who lives in Windsor but works in Detroit, says she had an unpleasant experience with a border agent on Monday.

“He sort of tossed my paperwork back at me and asked me for additional documentation that I shouldn’t have had to provide, but I had it with my anyway” claimed Boulbol.

Sahar Talebi and Nadia Bakhtiari are students in a law program through Detroit Mercy and the University of Windsor. They are concerned their citizenships from Iran could impact their education.

“We’ve actually been warned by both schools to hold off until they have an opportunity to obtain legal counsel” says Talebi.