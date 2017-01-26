Featured
Hearing next month for Chatham-Kent Sgt charged with discreditable conduct
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, January 26, 2017 4:14PM EST
A hearing will be held next month for a Chatham-Kent police sergeant charged with discreditable conduct.
Sgt. Robert Mugridge will appear before police services board on Feb. 13.
Mugridge is also facing 50 fraud charges, following an investigation first started by the Chatham-Kent professional standards branch, then later handed over to London police.
The investigation surrounded the conduct of the officer into how financial loans and other monies were obtained from financial institutions - members of the public and members of the Chatham-Kent police service.
The charges were laid in 2014.
The officer remains on paid suspension pending the outcome of the hearing and the criminal case.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Windsor
- Human trafficking charge laid after assault investigation at Windsor hotel
- Expenses add up during overcrowding issues at Windsor Regional Hospital
- LaSalle mom gets 2-year jail sentence for gun smuggling
- Hearing next month for Chatham-Kent Sgt charged with discreditable conduct
- Weekend preview: Windsor-Essex entertainment Jan. 26 - Jan.29