A hearing will be held next month for a Chatham-Kent police sergeant charged with discreditable conduct.

Sgt. Robert Mugridge will appear before police services board on Feb. 13.

Mugridge is also facing 50 fraud charges, following an investigation first started by the Chatham-Kent professional standards branch, then later handed over to London police.

The investigation surrounded the conduct of the officer into how financial loans and other monies were obtained from financial institutions - members of the public and members of the Chatham-Kent police service.

The charges were laid in 2014.

The officer remains on paid suspension pending the outcome of the hearing and the criminal case.