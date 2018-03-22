

CTV Windsor





Windsor police arrested three people after they seized suspected methamphetamine during a drug trafficking investigation.

Investigators obtained judicial authorization to search a residence in the 5400 block of Reginald Street on Wednesday.

At about 11:15 p.m., officers executed the search warrant and three people were arrested without incident.

Items Seized:

-12.4 grams of suspected methamphetamine

-$60 Canadian Currency

-Digital Scale

-Packaging

George Duerr, 57, from Windsor, is charged with possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking and breach of recognizance.

Denise Bashir, 49, from Windsor, is charged with possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.

Thomas Lesperance, 40, from Windsor, is charged possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking and breach of probation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.