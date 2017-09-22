

CTV Windsor





Two Windsor teens on trial for a bullying incident caught on video - have had their guilty pleas struck down in court after the judge in the case said it was a planned event.

In November of last year, a social media post of a girl with cerebral palsy being taunted went viral. In the video, she was beat up and spit on by a group of teens at Pillette and Wyandotte.

As a result, four teens and one adult were arrested. They can't be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

As reported by AM800's Teresinha Mederios, one of the teens pleaded guilty to assault in court Friday morning. The defence argued the assault wasn't planned.

However, after the crown argued it was premeditated, the judge struck down the plea.

Justice Micheline Rawlins said this was a planned event with the victim deliberately lured and assaulted.

A second teen's earlier guilty plea was also struck down. She was set to be sentenced today - but her case has been moved to trial.

Two other teens are still awaiting trial

The one adult in the case, Dylan White, was given probation after pleading guilty to assault.

With files from Teresinha Mederios