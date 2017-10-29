

CTV Windsor





A group which wants to reduce phosphorus in the Thames River in Chatham-Kent hopes to have some demonstration projects ready for the new year.

Blue-green algae was detected in the Thames for the first time ever this past summer.

It's also become an unwelcome regular occurrence along the western shoreline of Lake Erie. The algae blooms are triggered by phosphorus in municipal drains which collect runoff from farms.

Ontario’s Environment Commissioner Dianne Saxe suggests the province has done a good job of reducing phosphorous release from sewage treatment plants, but it can do a better job from golf courses and agricultural fields.

Members of the Thames River Phosphorus Reduction Collaborative (PRC) say they're reviewing different sources of funding they hope will help set-up a range of in-field and in-drain projects.

The PRC represents a number of sectors including agriculture, municipalities and First Nations and the goal of the group is to improve water quality.