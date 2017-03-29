

CTV Windsor





The leader of the Green Party of Ontario used a stop in Windsor to slam the Liberals' hydro plan and rising electricity prices.

Mike Schreiner tells CTV Windsor that is all he has heard about during his stops across Southwestern Ontario this week.

Schreiner doesn't currently hold a seat at Queen's Park. He is taking on the Green Party leadership role on a full-time basis.

“I've been told by people you Greens are never going to get elected, you're way too honest. And I say No, that's what people want in politics” says Schreiner.

The small business owner is trying to boost the profile of the Ontario Greens ahead of the next provincial election in 2018.

“That's why when I say if you want change, vote for a new party that's going to really bring change, and is going to really focus on honesty, integrity and policies that work for people" adds Schreiner.