They call it the “Lamborghini” of pianos, and Windsor Symphony Orchestra just parked one on their main stage.

The WSO unveiled its new Steinway concert grand piano at the Capitol Theatre in Windsor.

It’s a gift from the many cousins of Joyce Weingarden, a life-long Windsor resident, who passed away in 2015. Many of Weingarden’s cousins came together after her death to honour her memory by gifting the Steinway to the Windsor Symphony. The piano cost $250,000.

“This instrument will be part of our family for many years to come,” said Music director Robert Franz. “I get shivers thinking about the possibilities of this unbelievable instrument.”

The Steinway will have its inaugural concert on Nov. 18 at the Bill and Rochelle Tepperman Masterworks when world famous pianist, Alain Lefevre performs with the orchestra.