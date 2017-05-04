

CTV Windsor





Funeral arrangements have now been made for a 34-year-old Essex County OPP officer who died at the Tremblay Beach Conservation area.

Police say Const. Stephane Bilodeau passed away on Monday. Officers were called to the area east of Stoney Point, at 8:30 p.m. to check on the well-being of an individual.

When OPP arrived on scene shortly before 9 p.m., they found the body of a deceased man.

Police did not release details of his death, but foul play is not suspected.

Bilodeau was a detective constable with the Essex County OPP with 10 years of service.

“Perhaps what best describes Stéphane is that he was an amazing husband, father, son, brother, and friend who will be dearly missed by all,” says the obituary posted by Windsor Chapel.

He is survived by a wife and three children.

Visitation is at Windsor Chapel on Banwell at 11677 Tecumseh Rd. E. on Friday, May 5, from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. and 7p.m. - 9 p.m. with prayers at 3:30 p.m.

The funeral is on Saturday, May 6, at 9 a.m. from the funeral home then to St. Simon & St. Jude Catholic Parish at 488 St. Charles St. Belle River for funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. Cremation to follow.

Donations made in memory of Stéphane to a trust fund that has been established for his children are welcomed and appreciated by the family. Online condolences and cherished memories may be shared at www.windsorchapel.com.