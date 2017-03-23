Featured
French’s new product means jobs in Leamington
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, March 23, 2017 4:59PM EDT
New jobs for Leamington's Highbury Canco because of a new product.
French's Food Company is launching a regular and spicy version of Caesar Cocktail Mixes - crafted and bottled at Highbury Canco.
Company spokesperson Stacey Bender says the launch creates 20 new positions in the plant.
French's "Not Your Ordinary Caesar Cocktail Mix" is in a marketing partnership with Polar Ice vodka, bottled in Windsor.
French's president says the cocktail mix will add to his company's continued commitment to food banks with its one bottle equals one meal pledge.
