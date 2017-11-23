

CTV Windsor





A flood watch has been issued for the Lake Erie shoreline in Chatham-Kent.

The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority is concerned about strong winds for western Lake Erie that are predicted for Friday morning until Saturday morning.

Environment Canada’s Marine Forecast has issued a Strong Wind Warning with sustained winds greater than 35 km/hr from the southwest Friday morning, reaching 40 km/hr around noon and peaking around 50 km/hr in the early evening. Some forecasts suggest the winds could get closer to 55 km/hr. At the peak winds, gust could reach 75 km/hr.

Environment Canada’s Marine Forecast is predicting wave heights to build to two metres by noon Friday.

When the wind speeds raise enough, there is a risk that the associated wave action could cause shoreline erosion along the Lake Erie shoreline in Chatham-Kent and Elgin County.

Vulnerable areas will likely see localized flooding due to waves crashing against the shoreline, spraying water up onto the land.

The predicted wind speeds and wave heights are similar to those that caused flooding earlier this year along Erie Shore Drive in Chatham-Kent.

Residents along the Lake Erie shoreline are being encouraged to prepare and take extra caution. The waves can be strong and the shoreline slippery. Children, pets and livestock should be kept away from the water.

Officials will continue to monitor the situation and update this advisory if necessary.

This message will be in effect until Nov. 26.