

CTV Windsor





People looking for more information about the Disaster Relief Recovery Assistance for Ontarians program will have an opportunity to speak with government officials in late September.

Ontario’s Ministry of Municipal Affairs will be offering a pair of information sessions for people in Windsor-Essex whose homes were damaged during the late-August record breaking rainfall.

Homeowners in Windsor, LaSalle, Amherstburg, Essex, Tecumseh and Lakeshore are eligible for the program, but as CTV has reported, many people may not qualify for the funding.

According to the program website, only damage caused by overland flooding, infiltration flooding and sump pump failure are eligible for assistance under the program. Flooding related to sewer backup is not eligible, except for a special provision to provide assistance to low-income households.

Ministry staff will be on hand at the sessions to help homeowners understand eligibility requirements, as well as walk them through the application form.

The sessions take place at the Caboto Club at 275 Parent Ave on Thursday Sept. 28. The first session runs from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The night sessions starts at 7 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m.