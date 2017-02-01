

No injuries have been reported after a vehicle and garage caught fire in Leamington early Wednesday morning.

Fire crews arrived at a home on Jane Street around 2 a.m. to find a vehicle and garage engulfed in flames.

The fire was quickly brought under control however the garage and vehicle were destroyed and there was visible damage to adjacent buildings.

There is no word on what caused the fire however officials say that the damage estimate is set at $75,000.

