Fire in Leamington destroys garage and vehicle
Leamington firefighters battle a garage fire on Wednesday, February 1, 2017. (Leamington Fire Department)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, February 1, 2017 6:21AM EST
No injuries have been reported after a vehicle and garage caught fire in Leamington early Wednesday morning.
Fire crews arrived at a home on Jane Street around 2 a.m. to find a vehicle and garage engulfed in flames.
The fire was quickly brought under control however the garage and vehicle were destroyed and there was visible damage to adjacent buildings.
There is no word on what caused the fire however officials say that the damage estimate is set at $75,000.
No injuries have been reported.
