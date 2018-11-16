

CTV Windsor





A suspect is now in custody after a number of vulgar phone calls to schools in southwestern Ontario, including Windsor.

The phone calls were made to schools in the Lambton-Lent, Sarnia and Windsor areas.

According to school board officials, in each case, the caller appeared to be the same individual.

Lambton-Kent board reps describe the calls as “highly offensive and profane,” but that didn’t believe the caller posed a threat to the safety of students at the schools.

They contacted police and an investigation was launched in cooperation with Cogeco, the telephone service provider for all the affected school boards.

Police informed the school boards that an arrest was made in Toronto late Thursday. The suspect is being brought back to Sarnia to answer to the charges.